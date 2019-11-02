Two juveniles received moderate injuries from a wreck at 4:15 a.m. Oct. 27 in the southbound lanes of Missouri Highway 131, south of Northwest 90th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2007 Kia failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, began to skid, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Both the driver and passenger were reported to have worn safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported both to Western Missouri Medical Center.
