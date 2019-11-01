Two people received injuries from a single-vehicle wreck at 8:14 p.m. Oct. 21 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50, east of Highway 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2018 Ford Mustang, driven by Jacob R. Adamson, 21, Knob Noster, traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.
The MSHP states both Adamson and a passenger, Sean L. Tinsley, 19, Caladonia, wore safety devices and received minor injuries.
Both were transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.