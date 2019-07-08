Two people were reported to have minor injuries following a wreck at 12:20 p.m. July 5 on Highway 13, 491 feet north of Southeast 900th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2001 Harley Davidson, driven by Rodney L. Arnott, 54, Braymer, traveled through moving water on the roadway. The report states the vehicle was traveling at a low speed while a southbound vehicle traveled through the water at a high speed.
The Patrol report states the wave from the unknown vehicle struck Arnott's Harley Davidson and caused it to overturn.
Arnott and a passenger, Lannette K. Nichelson, 53, Grain Valley, were both reported to be ejected and the motorcycle overturned.
Both were reported to wear safety devices and refused treatment on scene.
