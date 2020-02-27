Two people received minor injuries from a wreck at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Highway 58 and Southwest 200th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a westbound 2000 Ford Windstar, driven by Donna L. Yeaple, 34, La Tour, failed to yield at the intersection causing a northbound 2005 Dodge Neon, driven by Misty E. Rich, 35, Warrensburg, to strike Yeaple's vehicle.
Yeaple and an occupant in her vehicle, Virginia M. Gulley, 40, La Tour, were reported to have received minor injuries.
The patrol states Rich, Yeaple and Gulley all wore safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Gulley and Yeaple to Western Missouri Medical Center.
