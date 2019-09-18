A Kingsville resident and a Lone Jack resident received injuries from a wreck at 3:33 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 500 block of Northwest Highway AA.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the wreck occurred when a 2008 Volkswagon, driven by Ann M. Altman, 65, Kingsville, was turning northbound and failed to yield to a 2007 Ford, driven by Wayne M. Black, 50, Lone Jack.
The report states the Ford struck the Volkswagon.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Altman to Lee's Summit Medical Center with serious injuries while a private party transported Black to Saint Luke's East with minor injuries.
