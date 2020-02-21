Two people received minor injuries from a wreck at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 19 on U.S. Highway 50 at County Route Z.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2001 Pontiac, driven by Mike T. Onika, 22, Bates City, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 in front of a 2008 Ford, driven by Melissa E. Kesterson-Cole, 43, Holden, causing the Ford to strike the left side of the Pontiac.
The MSHP report states both drivers wore safety devices.
The patrol states family took Onika to St. Luke's while the Johnson County Ambulance District transported Kesterson-Cole to Centerpointe.
