Two people received moderate injuries from a single-vehicle wreck at 12:08 AM March 22 on Division Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Tanner D. Attaway, 21, Warrensburg, lost control of his eastbound 2016 Mazda MX-5 on loose gravel causing the vehicle to slide, travel off the north side of the roadway and strike a fence.
The patrol states the vehicle then struck the ground and overturned.
The MSHP states Attaway did not wear a safety device and received moderate injuries. The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Attaway to Western Missouri Medical Center.
The patrol also states a passenger in Attaway's vehicle, Dakota W. Ralle, 24, Pleasanton, Kansas, also received moderate injuries and was transported by JCAD to WMMC.
MSHP information states it is unknown if Ralle wore a safety device.
