Two Kingsville residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 28 on Southwest 300th Road at Highway T.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a westbound 2017 Dodge Durango, driven by Amanda D. Yeaman, 34, Kingsville, traveled through an intersection and down an embankment.
The patrol states Yeaman and a juvenile occupant both received minor injuries, wore safety devices and were transported by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center.
