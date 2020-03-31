Two people from Trenton were injured in a wreck at 4:35 p.m. March 11 in Johnson County on Highway 13 at Northwest 700th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the crash occurred when a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by 23-year-old Wyatt L. Adams, Trenton, swerved to avoid an uninvolved vehicle turning left causing the the Monte Carlo to travel off the left side of the road.
THe patrol states the vehicle then returned to the roadway, traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn.
The patrol states neither Adams or Jarvis L. Collins, 19, occupant, wore a safety device.
The patrol states Adams received moderate injuries; Collins received minor injuries; and both were transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
