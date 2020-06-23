Tina L. Meyers, 55, Tylertown, Mississippi, and Ronald H. Jenkins, 70, Abbeville, Mississippi, were both transported by Johnson County to Research Medical Center with moderate injuries following a wreck at 9:50 a.m. June 12 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 475th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a deer traveled into the path of a westbound 2005 Honda Goldwing, driven by Jenkins.
The patrol states the vehicle struck the deer, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
MSHP information states Jenkins and a passenger, Meyers, wore safety devices.
