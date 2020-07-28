The Missouri State highway Patrol reports one person was moderately injured and one person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle wreck July 21 in the 1500 block of Southwest Highway 58.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by Alyssa L. Ralston, 31, Holden, began skidding on the wet roadway, drove off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and came to rest in a field.
Ralston was seriously injured and is reported to have not worn a safety device.
Ralston was transported to Research Medical Center by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
A junenile passenger was moderately injured and was taken by private transport to Children's Mercy.
