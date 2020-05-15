Three Warrensburg residents were reported to have received minor injuries following a two-vehicle wreck at 6:45 p.m. April 26 in Lafayette County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred on Highway 23 at U.S. Highway 24 when the driver of a 1985 Holiday Rambler, Evangeline M. Barber, 40, Independence, reported vehicle defects that caused the vehicle to roll backwards and strike a 2015 Dodge, driven by Amanda S. Tracy, 32, Warrensburg, on the front bumper.
The patrol states Tracy and two juvenile occupants, 8 and 3 years old, received minor injuries.
Tracy, the juveniles and Barber were all reported to have worn safety devices, according to the patrol.
The MSHP information states Carrollton EMS transported the juveniles to Carroll County Memorial Hospital and Lexington EMS transported Tracy to Centerpoint Hospital.
