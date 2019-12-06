The people were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center after a wreck at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 5 in the northbound lane of Highway 13 at Northwest 200th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Ram, driven by Patrick M. Bertholf, 50, Belton, was trying to navigate a left turn.
The reports states a 2007 Kia Sorento, driven by Karlie B. Moore, 21, Holden, failed to slow and struck the rear of the 1999 Dodge Ram.
The MSHP reports both drivers wore a safety device while Michael M. Glenn, 23, a passenger in Moore's vehicle, did not.
A private party took Moore and Glenn to WMMC.
A Johnson County ambulance transported Bertholf to WMMC.
All were reported to have minor injuries.
