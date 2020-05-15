Three people were reported to have been injured following a single vehicle wreck at 11 a.m. May 11 on Southeast 401st Road, near Southeast 421st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2016 Freightliner, driven by Charles L. Ray, 65, Lexington, traveled off the right side of the road and down a hill before it struck a fence and overturned.
The patrol states passengers Keith L. Ray, 52, Lexington, and Earl L. Stackhouse, 23, Rich Hill, were also injured.
MSHP information states all three were reported to have worn safety devices.
The patrol states Charles Ray and Stackhouse received minor injuries and refused treatment on scene while Keith Ray received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
