The Johnson County Ambulance District transported three people to Western Missouri Medical Center with minor injuries following a wreck at 3:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on Highway 13 at Northeast 251st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2014 Subaru, driven by Benjamin C. Schmeltz, 29, Whiteman Air Force Base, struck an animal in the roadway.
Two passengers, Heather J. Schmeltz, 28, Whiteman Air Force Base, and a juvenile, also received minor injuries.
All three were reported to have worn safety devices.
