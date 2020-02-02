Three juveniles were reported injured from a wreck between a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Freightliner bus at 3:49 p.m. Jan. 29 at Southwest Highway 131 and Southwest 125th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when the Silverado, driven by a juvenile, slowed for another vehicle to make a turn and was struck from behind by the bus, driven by Allen R. Parks, 67, Holden, as it attempted to slow down.
Two juveniles on the bus were reported to have received minor injuries and were picked up by parents on scene. The two injured on the bus were reported not to have worn safety devices.
The juvenile driver of the Silverado was reported to have worn a safety device but was injured and taken by ambulance to St. Luke's East Hospital.
