Two people were seriously injured while a third person received minor injuries in a wreck at 7:10 p.m. Sept. 14 on Route WW near Southeast 1200th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a westbound 2007 Mercury, driven by Chaunita R. Dube, 17, St. Joseph, on Southeast 1200th Road failed to yield causing a 2010 Toyota, driven by Makenzie P. Bickers, 25, Knob Noster, that was southbound on Route WW to collide with the Mercury.
Dube and a 14-year-old passenger were both reported to have sustained serious injuries.
Pettis County EMS transported both to Western Missouri Medical Center.
A private conveyance transported Bickers to Bothwell Hospital with minor injuries.
All three were reported to have worn safety devices.
