A private vehicle transported the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe to Western Missouri Medical Center following a two-vehicle wreck at 6:52 p.m. Nov. 23 at Northwest 1601 Road and U.S. Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Kelly A. Peeples, 56, Sweet Springs, traveled into the path of and struck a westbound 2007 Chevy Equinox, driven by Cheryl M. Cartmill, 61, Kingsville.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
Peeples was reported to have received moderate injuries.
