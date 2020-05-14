The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Sweet Springs resident, Harry E. Peeples, 56, received moderate injuries and was transported to Centerpoint by the Johnson County Ambulance District following a wreck at 6:31 p.m. May 9 on Northeast 105th Road, west of Northeast 1301st Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2019 Polaris, driven by Peeples, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.
The MSHP states Peeples wore a safety device.
