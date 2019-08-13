The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 7:03 p.m. Aug. 9 on U.S. Highway 50 at Route Z.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the driver, Joshua R. Kelly, 22, Mexico, Missouri, was westbound on Highway 50 when a medical emergency caused him to travel off the right side of the road and strike a tree.
Kelly was reported to wear a seat belt. A Johnson County ambulance transported Kelly to Centerpoint.
This was the second wreck in the same day to occur in this area.
The other wreck occurred at 2:35 p.m.
