Two people were injured, one seriously, during a wreck at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 18 at eastbound U.S. Highway 50 at Highway 58.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 1994 Ford, driven by Leslie W. Pennington, 55, Warrensburg, failed to yield to an eastbound 2010 Buick, driven by Codi M. Hall, 26, Warrensburg.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
Pennington was reported to have received serious injuries and was transported to Research Hospital, Kansas City.
Hall was reported to have received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.