A Johnson County Ambulance transported Kyle A Strong, 31, Blue Springs, to Research Medical with serious injuries following a wreck at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 9 on U.S. Highway 50 at Route Z.
The Missouri States Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Strong was southbound on Route Z in his 2009 Ford, failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of Landon J. Teal's, 27, Harrisonville, 2003 Ford that was westbound on Highway 50.
Both drivers were reported to wear seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.