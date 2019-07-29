A Holden woman received serious injuries from a wreck at 12:10 a.m. July 26 in the northbound lane of Highway 131, south of Northwest 500th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2006 Jeep, driven by Julie L. Flaspohler, 43, Holden, crossed over the center line, traveled off the light side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and ejected Flaspohler.
The Patrol reports Flaspohler did not wear a safety device.
Life Flight Eagle Air Ambulance transported Flaspohler to the Research Hospital.
