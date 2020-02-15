Tiara N. Tindell, 20, Sedalia, received moderate injuries from a wreck at 10:56 a.m. Feb. 12 on Business Highway 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Tindell lost control of her northbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan on the slush-covered roadway causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway where it stuck and embankment and overturned.
The patrol reports Tindell did not wear a safety device and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center.
