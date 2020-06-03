A Sedalia juvenile, 14 years old, was reported to have received serious injuries and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Children's Mercy following a wreck involving a 2017 Suzuki at 5:40 p.m. May 23 in the 900 block of Northwest 1061st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when the Suzuki, driven by the juvenile, traveled east on private property, struck the terrace, overturned and ejected the driver.
The patrol states the juvenile did not wear a safety device.
