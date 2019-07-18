The passenger of a 2016 Ford Focus received minor injuries from a wreck at 10:27 a.m. July 15 on County Road Northwest 500 at U.S. Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dalton D. McCabe, 20, Leeton, received minor injuries a after 2016 Ford Focus, driven by Agnie D. Garcia, 20, Odessa, attempted to turn onto the county road from the highway, ran off the side of the road, overturned and struck an embankment.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported McCabe to Western Missouri Medical Center with minor injuries.
Both Garcia and McCabe were reported to wear safety devices.
