A 34-year-old Parkville man received serious injuries from a wreck at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 19 on U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 250th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Joshua Marlow was eastbound on Highway 50 in his 2020 Kenworth when he was reported to attempt to avoid an animal in the roadway, traveled off the roadway, struck a sign and overturned.
The patrol reports Marlow wore a safety device.
EMS transported Marlow to Research Hospital.
