The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was seriously injured after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Sept. 19 in the 0 block of Southeast 130 Road.
The incident occurred when a 2020 Dodge Journey, driven by Karma R. Johnson, 49, of Warrensburg, was traveling east in a private parking lot and struck Nathan A. Bell, 42, of Graceville, Florida, who is reported to have been lying on the ground.
Johnson was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated - resulting in serious physical injury and leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.
Bell was transported by ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.