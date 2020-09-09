The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck Monday, Sept. 7 on Northwest 2001st Road, a half-mile south of Northwest 500th Road.
The wreck occurred when a 1987 Ford Mustang, driven by Dustin Richardson, 33, of Blue Springs, was travelling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and struck a fence post and tree.
Richardson is reported to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Luke's East Hospital.
Richardson is reported to have not worn a safety device.
The Ford is reported as totaled.
