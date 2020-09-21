The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck Sept. 16 at Route AA at Northwest 500 Road.
Lawrence A. Underwood, 57, Blue Springs, was seriously injured when a 2014 Harley Davidon, driven by Underwood, struck an animal in the roadway and overturned.
Underwood was ejected from the vehicle and is reported to have worn a safety device.
Underwood was transported by private vehicle to St. Lukes East.
