The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kennan D. Hill, 23, Warrensburg, received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by an ambulance following a single-vehicle wreck at 5:38 AM March 15 on Highway 13 near Northwest 700th Road.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2004 Jeep Liberty, driven by Hill, traveled off the right side of the roadway, down a ravine and struck an embankment before coming to rest.
The patrol reports Hill did not wear a safety device.
