The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person with minor injuries and one person seriously injured following a wreck at 2 p.m. July 16 at U.S. Highway 50 east of State Street.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred between a 2000 Dodge Durango and an unknown vehicle.
The Dodge is reported to have been traveling west bound on highway 50 when another west bound vehicle came into the left lane from the right. In attempting to avoid a collision, the Dodge ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The patrol states driver Jesse L. Hopper, 38, Iona, was seriously injured and was transported to research by Life Flight Eagle helicopter and occupant Jesse E. Delaney, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, had minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center.
Hopper is reported to have not worn a safety device. Delaney is reported to have worn a safety device.
