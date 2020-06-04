A Sedalia resident received moderate injuries from a wreck at 7:53 a.m. May 28 on Route Y, east of Southeast 121st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck when Cody T. Jenkins, 21, Leeton, was westbound on Route Y in a 2014 John Deere.
The patrol states a 2014 Toyota, driven by Kristina A. McGrath, 33, Sedalia, failed to yield and turned in front of the John Deere.
The MSHP states both vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane of Route Y.
MSHP information states Jenkins did not wear a safety device while McGrath did.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported McGrath to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries.
