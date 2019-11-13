An ambulance transported one person, Antonea R. Wyatt, 21, Concordia, to Western Missouri Medical Center with minor injuries after a wreck at 6:10 p.m. Nov. 11 on Highway 13, north of Northwest 875th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2019 Chrysler, driven by Bora Candiler, 45, North Bay Village, Florida, attempted to pass a vehicle in the northbound lanes, while driving southbound, and hit head on with a 2004 Chevrolet, driven by Lora D. Lopez, 36, Concondria, that was northbound, in the northbound lane.
The patrol reports both drivers and a juvenile passenger received minor injuries but refused treatment on the scene.
All involved were reported to have worn a safety device.
