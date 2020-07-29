The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck July 24 on Highway 50 at Northeast 801 Road.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred between a 2011 Kawasaki, driven by Douglas G. Collins, 34, of Warrensburg, was traveling behind a 2001 Chrysler, driven by Jane C. Everts, 89, of Knob Noster.
The patrol reports the Chrysler began to slow to make a turn and the Kawasaki applied brakes and began to skid, striking Chrysler's rear bumper. The Kawasaki overturned and came to rest partially in the left lane of westbound Highway 50.
The Chrysler came to a controlled rest.
Douglas is reported to have sustained minor injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Both drivers are reported to have worn a safety device.
