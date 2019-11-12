A Warrensburg resident received serious injuries from a wreck at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 2 on Route H, before Northwest 321st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when four deer ran in the path of a westbound 2015 Harley Davidson, driven by Douglas D. Maring, 60, Warrensburg.
The MSHP reports the the vehicle struck one of the deer, traveled off the roadway and ejected the driver.
Douglas was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported to Centerpoint Hospital.
