Spencer A. Hanes, 21, Warrensburg, received serious injuries from a single-vehicle wreck at 9:02 p.m. Sept. 4 on Highway 13 at Business Highway 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Hanes' 2017 Ford crossed the center line of the roadway, traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch.
Hanes was reported to have not worn a safety device.
Johnson County Ambulance District transported Hanes to Centerpoint Medical Center.
