The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck Monday, Aug. 24.
The wreck occurred when a 2007 Saturn Ion, driven by Lucas A. Coulter, 18, Chilhowee, traveled over the center of the roadway on Foute D at Northeast 1151 Road, over-corrected and exited the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle overturned and Coulter was ejected.
Coulter is reported as having not worn a safety device.
Coulter was transported by Life Flight Eagle to Research Medical Center.
