The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one person received moderate injuries from a wreck at 7:06 p.m. Aug. 22 on Business Highway 13 at Highway BB.
The MSHP reports the wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Suburban, driven by Ronald J. Smith, 49, Warrensburg, traveled into the path of a 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by Dorothy M. Lawrence, 59, Warrensburg.
Both drivers were reported to wear safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Lawrence to Western Missouri Medical Center.
