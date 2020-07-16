The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey M. Brown, 23, Warrensburg, received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District following a single-vehicle wreck at 2:08 p.m. July 12 at Highway WW and Southeast 950th Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when Brown traveled northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Brown's dog jumped into her lap causing Brown to lose control of the vehicle.
The MSHP states Brown's vehicle traveled of the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top.
The patrol states Brown wore a safety device.
