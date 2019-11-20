Higginsville EMS transported Scott R. Myers, 31, Concordia, to Centerpoint Medical with minor injuries after a single-vehicle wreck at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 16 at Highway H and Northwest 1150th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2006 White Mack Truck, driven by Myers, traveled of the roadway, over corrected and traveled off the other side of the roadway.
The MSHP reports Myers wore a safety device.
