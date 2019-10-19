Arlena D. Thomas, 66, Warrensburg, was reported to have received minor injuries from a wreck at 4:50 p.m. Oct. 16 in the northbound lane of Highway 13, at Route BB.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2017 Dodge Durango, driven by Jennifer D. Holmes, 41, Centerview, was stopped to make a turn onto Route BB when it was struck from behind by a 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by Thomas.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
Thomas was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
