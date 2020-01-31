Natalie M. Beasley, 26, Leeton, received moderate injuries from a wreck at 7 a.m. Jan. 27 on Southeast 251st Road and Highway PP.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Beasley's 2013 Dodge was northbound on the roadway, failed to notice a stop sign, ran through the intersection, struck a ditch and came to rest facing north, just north of Highway PP.
Beasley was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center.
