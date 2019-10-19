The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael A. Versch, 29, Warrensburg, received minor injuries when he slowed his eastbound 2005 Ford Escape to avoid vehicles slowing down ahead for a deer in the roadway, began to skid, traveled into the median and overturned at 6:38 p.m. Oct. 16 on U.S. Highway 50, west of PCA Road.
The MSHP reports Versch did not wear a safety device and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
