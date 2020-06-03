Stephen R. Enloe, 63, Post Oak, was treated on the scene for minor injuries following a three-vehicle wreck at 4 p.m. May 19 in the 700 block of Southwest Highway 58.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred a 1988 Chevrolet, driven by Enloe, was eastbound on Highway 58 when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2020 Freightliner, driven by Jose L. Martin, 53, Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Patrol states the Chevrolet continued eastbound and struck a 2017 Ford, driven by Dianna L. Jennings, 58, Holden.
The Patrol states all three drivers wore safety devices.
