One person is reported injured following a wreck 12:18 p.m. July 15 in the 500 block of Southwest Highway 58.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2005 Ford, driven by Robert O. Wright, 50, Holden, swerved to avoid an animal and traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
The patrol reports Wright was moderately injured and was transported to Saint Luke's Hospital.
Wright is reported to have worn a safety device.
