Joshua E. Barrett, 19, Clinton, received minor injuries and was transported to Golden Valley, Clinton, following a wreck at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 21 in the southbound lane of Route WW.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2004 Chevrolet, driven by Wendell M. Kimberlin, 55, Deepwater, was making a right turn and was overtaken by a 2006 Pontiac, driven by Barrett.
The report states the Pontiac struck the rear of the Chevrolet.
Both drivers were reported to wear safety devices.
