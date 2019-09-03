Ashley I. Cole, 30, Warrensburg, received minor injuries from a three-vehicle wreck at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 30 in the northbound lane of Highway 13 near 500th Road.
The Missouri States Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2016 Hyundai, driven by Cole, slowed for a turning vehicle.
The patrols reports that while accelerating, a 2011 Toyota, driven by Silas V. Rhyne, 17, Warrensburg, struck the rear of Cole's vehicle and was then struck from behind by a 2010 Toyota, driven by Sara E. Wilderman, 18, Warrensburg.
All three drivers were reported to wear safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Cole to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.