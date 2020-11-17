The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one fatality and two people seriously injured in a motor vehicle wreck Friday, Nov. 13, at Highway 58 and Route O.
The wreck occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Megan D. Norris, 29, of Lexington, Oklahoma, failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2016 Ford Edge. The Ford struck the Chevrolet, ejecting Norris from the vehicle.
Norris was killed.
Norris is reported to have not worn a safety device.
Occupants of the Chevrolet, Peggy J. Parks, 67, and Allen R. Parks, 68, of Holden, are both reported to have serious injuries and were transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
Peggy and Allen Parks are both reported to have worn a safety device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.