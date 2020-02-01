Two people were reported injured after a wreck at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 29 on eastbound U.S. Highway 50 at Route W.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 2014 Dodge Charger, driven by Joshua M. Butler, 31, Higginsville, traveled into the path of an eastbound 2019 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Jamale V. Wilcox, 42, Warrensburg.
The MSHP report states Wilcox's vehicle slid off the roadway, struck a highway traffic sign post and came to rest partially emerged in a ditch full of water.
The patrol reports both drivers wore safety devices.
Butler was reported to have received minor injuries and refused treatment on scene while Wilcox was reported to have received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
